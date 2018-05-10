Big Cass reportedly has heat with WWE officials

Big Cass has heat with WWE officials according to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling sheet

The reason is over the beat down last week of the mini Daniel Bryan. Cass was ONLY supposed to land a boot to the little guy but he took it further by adding punches and stepping on him.

Word is Cass wanted to add more to the segment and the producers shot him down. He then went to Vince who also said “no”.

Cass took the initiative and went off script trying to “reach for the brass ring” but it ends up with Vince McMahon furious at him.

No word if his push has been killed but he was left off SDL this week.

(The Spotlight)

