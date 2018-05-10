– 5/9/18 WWE NXT Results: Ohno vs. Ciampa

This week’s episode of NXT with the One and Only Ricochet who said it’s always been his mission to make sure everyone remembers him. Ricochet plans on taking over the brand that redefines what sports entertainment is all about. He says you can call him cocky, but he calls it confidence. Right now, though, the only thing on his mind is the NXT Championship.

Velveteen Dream interrupts the festivities and asks who gave Ricochet the authority to ask for NXT title opportunities. Dream says Ricochet is talking about taking over but baby, I need you to take a step back. Dream mocks him for the nickname “The One and Only” and says no matter how you flip or flop; he’d better flip to the back of the line.

Ricochet sings the praises Dream but says he will run circles around him, steal his show and steal his spotlight. Dream says anything Ricochet can do; he can do better. Ricochet told him to prove it and threw the microphone down. Dream looks to leave and tries to charge at Ricochet. Dream drops to the canvas and slowly backs out of the ring.

EC3 vs. Raul Mendoza

EC3 makes his in-ring NXT television debut and has trouble dealing with the speed of Mendoza early on. Mendoza delivers a springboard dropkick for a one count and EC3 comes back and drills Mendoza in the back of the head.

EC3 follows up with a clothesline that turns Mendoza inside out. Mendoza comes back with a jawbreaker and a couple of dropkicks. EC3 catches Mendoza with a knee lift, puts him on his shoulders and delivers a TKO for the three count.

Winner: EC3

–Post-match interview with Cathy Kelley asks EC3 about his loss in the ladder match at TakeOver New Orleans. EC3 says from here on end; he will achieve victory after victory after victory until NXT becomes NX3.

-Video from last week shows Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan confronting Pete Dunne and tell him just because they helped him; it doesn’t mean they like him. Lorcan calls Dunne a piece of garbage but concedes they all have a problem with the Undisputed Era. Lorcan and Burch call for an alliance, Dunne shakes his head yes in agreement and walks off.

Dakota Kai vs. Vanessa Borne

Kai drops Borne with a running drop kick but misses a running kick into the corner. Borne slams her head into the canvas and puts the boots to Kai while yelling to the audience “Cheer for me.” Borne hits a swinging neckbreaker for a two count.

Borne applies a submission and Kai uses the roar of the crowd to escape. Kai drops Borne with a series of kicks, connects with the running kick in the corner and drills her with a running knee. Kai runs off the ropes and delivers an innovative backstabber for the win.

Winner: Dakota Kai

Post-match activity saw Shayna Baszler hit the ring, which put the fear of god into Dakota Kai. Just as it looked as if Baszler was going to attack Kai, she strangled Borne with a rear naked choke, and Kai ran off in fear.

Kai bumps into Cathy Kelley and said she froze when Baszler hit the ring. Baszler showed up and dared Kai to make a move, but she was too scared to do anything. Baszler says “That’s what I thought” and left. Kai looks dejected, and suddenly, someone is laughing. Kai turns around, and it’s revealed to be Nikki Cross.

War Raiders vs. Heavy Machinery

Otis Dozovic and Rowe start the match and trade punches, which quickly turns into an all-out brawl with all four men. Rowe drills Otis with a knee brings him to his corner and tags Hanson. Tandem Irish whip sends Hanson into the corner for a big splash. Rowe lifts Hanson and throws him onto Otis in the corner.

Raiders continue to work over Otis with heavy shots until Otis finds an open and hurls Hanson with a release exploder suplex. Tags are made, and Tucker Knight gains the advantage with a dropkick and a hip toss on Rowe. Hanson hits a suicide dive on Otis. Rowe comes back and drills Knight with a knee. Hanson tags in and the Raiders hit their leg drop suplex finish for the win.

Winners: War Raiders

– Street Profits are shown working out at an outdoor basketball court, brag about their win over TM61 and say they are coming for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

-Next Week: Pete Dunne, Oney Lordan, and Danny Burch will take on the Undisputed Era in a six-man tag team match.

Kassius Ohno vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Ciampa came out to no music, and loud chants of “You Suck.”

Ohno and Ciampa take it to the floor right away where Ohno levels him with clubbing blows. Back in the ring, Ohno hits a vertical suplex and follows up with a jumping senton splash. Ciampa trips up Ohno and delivers a running knee on the apron. Ciampa follows up by continuously stomping Ohno in the back of the head. Ciampa rakes the eyes and hits a shotgun dropkick.

Ciampa violently wrenches a headlock while Ohno desperately tries to roll out of it. Ciampa drives several knees into Ohno’s chest. Ohno comes back with a big overhand right to the jaw that sends Ciampa into the corner. Ohno hits a bicycle kick and a forearm that stagers Ciampa. Ciampa tries to reverse things, but Ohno drills Ciampa with a big running boot.

Now it’s Ohno raking the eyes of Ciampa. Ohno drops his right knee pad and drops the exposed knee on the damaged eye of Ciampa (from his match with Gargano at TakeOver). Ciampa takes several kicks to the head and hides behind the referee and hits Ohno with a cheap shot. Ciampa takes off his wrist tape and uses it to tear away at Ohno’s eye.

Ciampa fires off several shots but receives another bicycle kick for his trouble. Ohno misses a flying shoulder tackle, and Ciampa hits a running knee to the back of the head for a near fall. Ciampa can’t believe Ohno kicked out. Ciampa connects with several kicks to Ohno’s head, Ohno comes back with a discus elbow, but Ciampa returns the favor with one of his own. Ciampa delivers a vicious neck breaker for the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

-Post-match activity saw more “You Suck” chants from the crowd. Ohno is in the corner and trying to get to his feet. Ciampa takes off his knee brace, drills Ohno in the back of his head with it and also chokes him with it. Ohno is out, and Ciampa yells “I broke Johnny’s body. I broke Candice’s heart. Kassius Ohno’s fairytale is over.”

