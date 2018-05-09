Vader Undergoes Another Heart Surgery

– Wrestling legend Vader posted the following on Twitter, announcing that he had had heart surgery to put his heart in a normal sinus rhythm…

Yesterday I had a surgery on my heart .My heart had shifted to an A-Fib irregular heart beat A person in a fib has substanily increased chance of Heart Attack &Stroke.The surgery was to put the HEART in normal sinus https://t.co/MQvHiGe0Rg was a success — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) May 9, 2018

