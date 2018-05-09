Spoilers: WWE NXT TV Tapings from 5/9/18

Thanks to Will Henderson (@willh94) for texting us the following WWE NXT TV spoilers from tonight’s tapings at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL:

* Announced for tonight is Ricochet vs. The Velveteen Dream plus The Undisputed Era vs. Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne

May 16th Episode:

* Johnny Gargano’s music hits but Tomasso Ciampa comes out. Ciampa says Johnny won in New Orleans but he won the war. Candice LeRae comes out and asks who is Tomasso anymore. Candice says she’s tired of shedding tears over Ciampa’s cruelty, and that while Johnny’s future is in doubt, Ciampa will always know Johnny is better than him. Ciampa says he’s more of a man than Johnny has ever been, and he knows Candice was always more of a man that Johnny. Candice slaps Ciampa, and Ciampa smiles, and does his wave as he leaves the ring

* Lacey Evans defeated Brandi Lauren. Lauren is the former Ava Storie from Impact Wrestling. This was a quick squash. Lacey hits a moonsault, stands Lauren up, and hits a punch for the win. After the match, Kairi Sane attacks Lacey on the ramp, runs her back to the ring, and goes up for the elbow, but Lacey rolls out and runs away

* Ricochet vs. The Velveteen Dream ends in a No Contest. Ricochet goes for a dive but Dream slides back in, just as Ricochet hits the superhero pose and they stare each other down. They go back and forth until Lars Sullivan runs in and lays both men out

* Kona Reeves defeated Raul Mendoza. This was a nothing match really. Raul has control early, until Kona throws him face first into the turnbuckles. Raul fights back, but misses a springboard moonsault (that Kona was out of position for). Kona throws him shoulder first into the turnbuckles and hits a Samoan drop for the

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated The Undisputed Era (NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly). Undisputed Era take turns isolating Burch at the start. Burch takes control and makes the tag to Dunne, who goes to work on Strong. Pete goes for the finger break spot, Adam and Kyle run in to stop it, but get cut off by Oney & Danny and all three suffer the finger break. After a regroup, Cole gets the advantage on Dunne, and Undisputed take their turns wearing Dunne down. Pete fights back and hits a hot tag to Oney. Great sequence of near falls and breakups. Undisputed Era get trapped in submissions but Roddy kicks Oney off him, into Dunne, who falls into Burch, breaking up the submissions. Finish comes when Oney hits a double blockbuster on Kyle and Roddy, then Burch hits an elevated DDT on Kyle for the pin

May 23rd Episode:

* Jonathan Coachman is in the front row wearing a NXT t-shirt

* TM61 defeated Heavy Machinery. Machinery dominate the opening part of the match. Tucker Knight ties Nick Miller up in a Final Cut position in the ropes and they use Shane Thorne as a battering ram into Nick. Shane tags in and hits an uppercut on Tucker, who had Nick rolled up and TM take control and trade tags isolating Tucker. Tucker finally gets the hot tag to Otis Dozovic, who runs wild. Otis hits the worm, but Shane breaks up the pin. Otis goes up top and wipes off with Shane’s towel and tosses it in the ring. While the ref is distracted by the towel, Shane knocks Otis off the ropes and Nick scores the pin with his feet on the ropes

* Lacey Evans defeated Kairi Sane. Kairi aggressively goes after Lacey at the start. They trade some stiff chops. Lacey takes control. Kairi ducks a kick and hits a blockbuster. Kairi hits the baseball slide elbow and rolls Lacey back into the ring. Kairi goes for a forearm smash off the top rope, but Lacey punches her out of the air and gets the pin

* Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano come out for a promo. Johnny is in a neckbrace and is solemn on his way to the ring, stop to talk to some kids at ringside. Gargano says his body hurts everyday after what Ciampa did. He says he sat down with Candice and it’s time to start thinking about “our” future and if it’s worth it. Crowd chants YES. Johnny asks again if it’s worth it after the toll it’s taken on his friends and family. Johnny says it’s definitely worth it and rips off the neckbrace and calls out Ciampa to finish this, to the dismay of Candice. Ciampa comes out and Candice sprints away, returning with referees to keep them apart. Candice convinces Johnny to leave, but Ciampa talks trash and Johnny runs back and jumps on the apron, only to be knocked off and into Candice who slams into the ramp. Ciampa looks dismayed and bails through the crowd as Johnny helps Candice. Nigel McGuiness leaves the commentary table to check on them and help Candice to the back

* Vanessa Borne defeated Steffanie Newell. Vanessa worked over Newell’s left arm for most of the match. Newell fights back with forearms and hits a crossbody for 2. Borne throws Newell’s bad arm into the ropes and hits a running swinging neck breaker for the pin.

* Cathy Kelley is backstage with Dakota Kai. Dakota has a title match with Shayna “next week” and says that she’s let her get into her head. Dakota calls her a bully, then Shayna interrupts, telling her the only way this ends is with Dakota unconscious. Dakota says we’ll see

* Lars Sullivan defeated Ricochet and The Velveteen Dream in a Handicap Match. Lars tosses Dream to the side at the start and he tags in Ricochet. Ricochet gets tossed as well and Dream gives him some strategy before tagging in. They double team Lars on each tag, but Lars eventually takes control. Dream and Ricochet hit stereo superkicks and both cover Lars, but get just a 1. Lars again powers back and takes control. Lars destroys Dream, but he keeps kicking out at 2. Lars hits the diving headbutt to Dream’s back as he reaches for a tag, and Ricochet breaks up the pin. Lars chases Ricochet around the ring, but Ricochet fights him off and Dream makes the tag. After a flurry of double team moves, Ricochet gets a near fall. Ricochet tags in as Dream does a springboard senton and hits a springboard 450, but Dream then lays him out with the chartwheel DVD and leaves the ring, allowing Lars to hit the Freak Accident for the win

May 30th Episode:

* Kassius Ohno defeated Chad Lail. Ohno with some stiff chops and a boot to start. Lail hits a spinebuster and takes control. Ohno picks up the win with the High Tension Elbow

* The War Raiders defeated two local enhancement talents. Didn’t catch the jobbers’ names although they were announced. Quick brutal squash. Hanson hit a springboard lariat in one guy while Rowe had him lifted for a suplex. Raiders hit Fallout for the win

* Lacey Evans cut a promo where she accepts a rematch with Kairi Sane. Lacey’s punch finisher is called “Women’s Right”

* EC3 defeated Fabian Aichner. There were loud NX3 chants at the start. EC3 pushes Aichner off the ropes as he goes for a springboard and he tumbled outside. As EC3 goes outside, Johnny Gargano comes out through the crowd with a contract, and grabs a mic, announcing it is a signed contract for Gargano vs Ciampa II at Takeover: Chicago in a Street Fight. Johnny leaves, and Fabian hits a crazy dive to EC3 and rolls him into the ring, but only gets 2. EC3 then hits The One Percent for the win

June 6th Episode:

* Kairi Sane defeated Lacey Evans. Kairi aggressive again at the start. Kairi hits a headscissors off the ropes. Lacey ends up taking control and wearing Kairi down. Lacey does a push-up on Kairi while covering her for a 2. Kairi dodges a moonsault and hits 3 spears and the Sliding D, then a diving forearm for a nearfall. Kairi catches Lacey in an armbar after the kickout, but lets go as Lacey transitions to a pin. Kairi hits the Insane Elbow for the win

* NXT Champion Aleister Black comes out for a promo. Black says since winning the title in New Orleans, it’s been a trip. He says there is dispute over his next contender, but it only takes one shot to make his opponents fade to black. Lars Sullivan interrupts and announces its Lars vs. Aleister for the NXT Championship in Chicago. Lars gives Aleister respect, but says he’s never faced anyone like him. Says he’s going to beat him and there’s nothing Aleister can do about it. Lars goes to attack but Aleister sucks it and goes for Black Mass, but Lars grabs his leg with one hand and hits the Freak Accident to lay out Aleister. Lars poses with the belt over a fallen Black

* Shayna Baszler defeated Dakota Kai to retain the NXT Women’s Title. Dakota is clearly intimidated as Shayna backs her into the corner. Referee admonishes Shayna and Dakota spins her around, but freezes. Shayna stomps On Dakota’s leg and begins targeting her legs with kicks and holds. Shayna is just destroying her. Shayna gets an ankle lock, and Dakota makes it to the ropes. Shayna reapplies it, but Dakota fights back. Dakota hits her corner running kick and a facewash running boot. Dakota goes for a stomp, but Shayna flips her into her choke hold and gets the win. After the match, Shayna puts the choke back on, but Nikki Cross runs down for the save. Shayna looks confused and grabs her belt and leaves, but Nikki runs after her and steals the belt. Nikki challenges her to come get the belt, the grabs it and challenges Shayna to a match with Dakota as the ref. Nikki hands Dakota the title and as Shayna goes to get it, hits her swinging neckbreaker on Shayna. Dakota counts 3, gives Nikki the title and Nikki celebrates in the crowd as if she’s the new champ. Referee Drake keeps trying to tell her it wasn’t official. Nikki celebrates on the announce table with the belt and leaves it there. Shayna goes and retrieves it after Nikki leaves

