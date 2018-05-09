Lita on no women at the Greatest Royal Rumble

Lita spoke with WrestleZone Radio and discussed women not appearing at Greatest Royal Rumble.

On WWE not having women compete at the Greatest Royal Rumble: “I understand that they are a business, a global business and they are always looking to expand their global presence. However, I do feel this was a direct conflict of interest with them maintaining any integrity or truth to the fact that they say they would like to push forward women, their roles and their reputations in this business as anything resembling equal to a male. Make the money, that’s fine, but don’t try to cover it up. Don’t say, “No, we are doing this because in the future we would like to help progress their culture forward!” No, you want the money, you’re a business and businesses make money. That’s okay. From my perspective over here, I don’t own your business so that’s your call. From a PR perspective don’t say you are doing it because, “We want to help progress that culture forward.” No, it’s a direct conflict of interest, in my opinion.”

