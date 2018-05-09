Jericho was Daniel Bryan’s backup partner for WrestleMania 34 tag match

During his latest Talk is Jericho podcast released today, Chris Jericho revealed that he was the backup plan to be Daniel Bryan’s tag team partner at WrestleMania 34 if Shane McMahon was unable to compete due to his diverticulitis.

Just two weeks before WrestleMania, McMahon was transferred to a hospital in New York after he fell ill while on holiday in Antigua with his family. Shane was diagnosed with acute diverticulitis and an umbilical hernia but he soldiered on and honored his commitment, teaming up with the returning Daniel Bryan to wrestle Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

On the show, where Bryan was the special guest, Jericho said that he had conversations with Vince McMahon leading up to the show and Vince asked him to be the backup in case Shane didn’t make it. Jericho was touring with Fozzy and had a concert in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire on the day of WrestleMania 34. Jericho said Vince looked into chartered flights from Hampton to New Orleans – around a three and a half hour flight – to get Jericho in town in time for the match, which was seventh on the card of 11 matches.

But Jericho, who is considered to be one of the best WWE company men, was eventually not needed for the show as Shane McMahon was deemed fit enough to compete. With Jericho having feuded with Kevin Owens the year before, it would have also made sense if he returned as Bryan’s tag team partner.

Chris Jericho returned for a small appearance at the Greatest Royal Rumble late last month coming in last at #50.

