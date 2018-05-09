Charlotte Flair needs surgery

#CharlotteFlair To Undergo Surgery

Charlotte will be undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured implant according to PWInsider.

According to the site, they believe Flair will undergo the surgery following the WWE European tour that kicks off this week.

The ACE Comic Con announced earlier today Flair would be missing their Seattle event due to the needed surgery and that she will be replaced by current SMACKDOWN Women’s Champion Carmella.

