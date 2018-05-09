Charlotte Flair needs surgery

May 9, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

#CharlotteFlair To Undergo Surgery

Charlotte will be undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured implant according to PWInsider.

According to the site, they believe Flair will undergo the surgery following the WWE European tour that kicks off this week.

The ACE Comic Con announced earlier today Flair would be missing their Seattle event due to the needed surgery and that she will be replaced by current SMACKDOWN Women’s Champion Carmella.

(Visited 1 times, 5 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

5/2/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Kiera Hogan & Rohit Raju

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal