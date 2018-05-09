5/8/18 Smackdown Live Viewership

Smackdown suffered a similar fate to Raw in the ratings this week, drawing only 2,293,000 viewers, down 143,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. It was #4 on the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic as the NBA Playoffs continue to leave a mark on WWE’s viewership. The show was #10 in overall viewership for the night. This was the least-watched Smackdown since the October 31, 2017 episode.

