WWE News and Notes

– Jason Jordan was backstage at Raw last night even though he wasn’t used.

– Universal champion Brock Lesnar is not scheduled to work the MITB pay-per-view.

– Via WWE: “WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon was the honored guest and featured speaker at Virginia Vine, a gala fundraising effort supporting pediatric cancer research through Connor’s Cure, a WWE initiative benefiting the V Foundation for Cancer Research. Joe Theismann, entrepreneur and former quarterback of the Super Bowl XVII champion Washington Redskins, hosted the event for the third time, which was held at Stone Tower Winery in Leesburg, Va. Supporters bid on one-of-a-kind auction items, including a SummerSlam Weekend package, all in support of Virginia’s renowned cancer research centers. Since 2015, Virginia Vine has granted more than $560,000 to cancer research centers in Virginia and across the United States.”

– Happy birthday to Tommaso Ciampa, who turns 33 today.

(sources: PWinsider, Wrestling Observer, WWE.com)

(Visited 1 times, 8 visits today)