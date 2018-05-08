Sami Callihan attacked Don Callis in Toronto

May 8, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Sami Callihan has struck again. At Destiny Wrestling in Toronto this weekend, IMPACT Wrestling executive Don Callis was being honored for his career. Sami came out and viciously attacked him leaving him laying and bloody.

Callihan has been planning this since Callis threw in the towel in New Orleans at Wrestlecon’s Impact vs Lucha event where Sami faced Eddie Edwards in a I Quit Match. If not for Callis throwing in the towel, Callihan would have ended Edwards’ career with a bat strike to the face.

