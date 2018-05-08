Orlando bidding for its third WrestleMania

May 8, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

After the Tampa Bay Sports Commission announced that it is submitting a proposal to hold a future WrestleMania in the city, Orange County leaders decided today a plan to spend $1 million to bring back WrestleMania to the city.

Orlando has already hosted WrestleMania 24 and 33 at the Camping World Stadium and the organizers want to bring the event back in 2023 or 2025, the same years that Tampa Bay is hoping to get WrestleMania in their city.

The Orlando Sentinel wrote in a story that Commissioners unanimously voted for the funding requests made by a sports incentive committee working with Visit Orlando, Central Florida’s tourism-promotion bureau. The plan is also to bring the Summer Special Olympics in 2022. The money for both events would come from tourist tax dollars.

