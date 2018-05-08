E! renews Total Divas for two more seasons

E! has renewed the popular Total Divas reality television series for two more seasons, with seasons eight and nine to be produced during the year.

“We are thrilled to have celebrated the 100th episode of this popular franchise and are grateful to announce two additional seasons,” said Amy Introcaso-Davis, E!’s Executive Vice President of Development and Production. “The series will continue to give a rare glimpse at a beloved cast of strong, diverse women whose big personalities, unique relationships and aspirational lifestyles have proven to resonate with our audience.”

The WWE Public Relations Twitter hinted that a “blast from the past” and familiar faces will be part of season eight which debuts this fall.

Season seven of Total Divas had an average of 582,000 viewers per episode, down from the 617,000 viewer average from the previous season.

The series renewal comes ahead of the May 20 third season premiere of Total Divas spinoff series Total Bellas starring WWE Superstars Brie Bella and Nikki Bella.

Total Divas is produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions. Gil Goldschein, Russell Jay and Farnaz Farjam Chazan are Executive Producers for Bunim/Murray Productions. Kevin Dunn is Executive Producer for WWE. Nikki Bella serves as a Co-Executive Producer.

