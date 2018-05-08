Big Bully Busick passes away

Nick “Big Bully” Busick has passed away at the age of 63-years-old … this according to his wife.

Busick’s wife Lorie shared the sad news on Facebook and wrote:

“Big Bully Busick has past with his wife and children at his side. Thank you all so much for all your thoughts and prayers. Nick Busick was so humbled by all of your cards prayers visits.”

The ex-wrestler was diagnosed with spinal fluid cancer last year and earlier this month his wife had said Busick was able to come home on hospice care.

Big Bully wrestled in WWF from 1989-1991.

R.I.P.

Here’s a video of him..😔



(Visited 1 times, 11 visits today)