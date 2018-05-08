5/7/18 Raw Viewership

The NBA Playoffs continued to leave a big dent in the WWE Raw audience as the show this week drew only 2,689,000 viewers, down 377,000 viewers from last week. The post-Backlash show did 2,788,000 viewers in the first hour, then 2,731,000 in the second hour, and down to 2,549,000 viewers in the third and final hour. It was the least-watched Raw of 2018 so far and the lowest since the December 11, 2017 episode. Raw was #5, #6, and #7 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic with the NBA audience more than double Raw’s viewership.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

