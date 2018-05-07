wXw Superstars of Wrestling 2018 Results – May 5, 2018 – Oberhausen, Germany

1. Jay FK (Jay Skillet and Francis Kaspin) defeated Timo Theiss and Massimo

2. Billy Gunn defeated Emil Sitoci

3. Dirty Dragan Trial Series

Dirty Dragan defeated Joey Mercury

4. Alexander James defeated Mil Muertes

5. Jay Lethal defeated Lucky Kid

6. Marius Al-Ani and Killer Kelly defeated Absolute Andy and Melanie Gray

7. wXw Shotgun Championship Match

Bobby Gunns (c) defeated Christopher Daniels

8. wXw World Tag Team Championship Match

Monster Consulting (Avalanche and Julian Nero (c) vs. RISE (Pete Bouncer and Ivan Kiev) (No Contest)

9. wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship Match

Ilja Dragunov (c) defeated WALTER

10. wXw Women’s Championship Match

Toni Storm (c) defeated Tenille Dashwood

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)