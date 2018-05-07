wXw Superstars of Wrestling 2018 Results – May 5, 2018 – Oberhausen, Germany

May 7, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Jay FK (Jay Skillet and Francis Kaspin) defeated Timo Theiss and Massimo

2. Billy Gunn defeated Emil Sitoci

3. Dirty Dragan Trial Series
Dirty Dragan defeated Joey Mercury

4. Alexander James defeated Mil Muertes

5. Jay Lethal defeated Lucky Kid

6. Marius Al-Ani and Killer Kelly defeated Absolute Andy and Melanie Gray

7. wXw Shotgun Championship Match
Bobby Gunns (c) defeated Christopher Daniels

8. wXw World Tag Team Championship Match
Monster Consulting (Avalanche and Julian Nero (c) vs. RISE (Pete Bouncer and Ivan Kiev) (No Contest)

9. wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship Match
Ilja Dragunov (c) defeated WALTER

10. wXw Women’s Championship Match
Toni Storm (c) defeated Tenille Dashwood

