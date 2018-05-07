WWE News and Notes

– PWInsider reports that the reason Edge & Christian were in Newark last night was to do pre-production on the second season of their WWE Network show.

– Speaking of WWE Network programming, WWE is talking about bringing back Holy Foley for a second season.

– WWE announced that the attendance for Backlash last night was 14,724 fans.

– According to various reports, WWE may hold three Money in the Bank matches at this year’s PPV event – a Raw MITB, a SmackDown MITB, and a dual-branded women’s MITB.



