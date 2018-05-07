Updated WWE European tour dates

Raw brand:

* May 9th: Bournemouth, England

* May 10th: Belfast, Northern Ireland

* May 11th: Dublin, Ireland

* May 12th: Zaragoza, Spain

* May 13th: Malaga, Spain

* May 14th: London, England (Raw taping)

* May 15th: Birmingham, England

* May 16th: Geneva, Switzerland

* May 17th: Newcastle, England

* May 18th: Turin, Italy

* May 19th: Paris, France

SmackDown brand:

* May 10th: Oberhausen, Germany

* May 11th: Braunschweig, Germany

* May 12th: Bremen, Germany

* May 13th: Prague, Czech Republic

* May 14th: Budapest, Hungary

* May 15th: London, England (SmackDown & 205 Live taping)

* May 16th: Liverpool, England

* May 17th: Vienna, Austria

* May 18th: Sheffield, England

* May 19th: Amsterdam, The Netherlands

* May 20th: Munich, Germany

Note: Brock Lesnar is not scheduled for any WWE television in May, any part of the European tour

(Visited 1 times, 18 visits today)