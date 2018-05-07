Updated WWE European tour dates

May 7, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Raw brand:
* May 9th: Bournemouth, England
* May 10th: Belfast, Northern Ireland
* May 11th: Dublin, Ireland
* May 12th: Zaragoza, Spain
* May 13th: Malaga, Spain
* May 14th: London, England (Raw taping)
* May 15th: Birmingham, England
* May 16th: Geneva, Switzerland
* May 17th: Newcastle, England
* May 18th: Turin, Italy
* May 19th: Paris, France

SmackDown brand:
* May 10th: Oberhausen, Germany
* May 11th: Braunschweig, Germany
* May 12th: Bremen, Germany
* May 13th: Prague, Czech Republic
* May 14th: Budapest, Hungary
* May 15th: London, England (SmackDown & 205 Live taping)
* May 16th: Liverpool, England
* May 17th: Vienna, Austria
* May 18th: Sheffield, England
* May 19th: Amsterdam, The Netherlands
* May 20th: Munich, Germany

Note: Brock Lesnar is not scheduled for any WWE television in May, any part of the European tour

