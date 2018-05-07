Tidbits on Tenille Dashwood, WWE ladies in NYC, James Ellsworth, MLW

May 7, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

— The gals are in NYC…

– Another inter-gender match for James Ellsworth…

– Via MLW press release: MAJOR LEAGUE WRESTLING RETURNS TO NEW YORK CITY JULY 19 WITH FUSION TV TAPING FOR BEIN SPORTS

NEW YORK – For the first time since 2002, Major League Wrestling® (“MLW”) will return to New York on Thursday, July 19. The new Melrose Ballroom will play host to the highly anticipated event and MLW® is bringing no shortage of star power to celebrate, as World Heavyweight Champion Shane Strickland, Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, MVP, Barrington Hughes, Maxwell J. Friedman, Sami Callihan, Salina de la Renta and ACH are all confirmed.

The event will be a Major League Wrestling: FUSION television taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets go on sale this Saturday, May 12 at 10 a.m. ET at www.MLWTickets.com. Ticket sales are limited to four (4) per person.

For the latest information on bouts for this event, please visit www.MLW.com. All bouts are subject to change.

Press credential link is open on the MLW® Press Portal. Please apply before Friday, July 13. No applications will be accepted after this deadline.

Watch Major League Wrestling: FUSION Friday nights at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on beIN SPORTS. Learn more about MLW’s new TV series: http://www.MLW.com/fusion.

MORE ABOUT THE MELROSE BALLROOM:
Located in the heart of Long Island City just minutes away from Manhattan, Melrose Ballroom is one of New York City’s premiere exclusive venues for live performance, music, and entertainment shows.

Melrose Ballroom is located at: 36-08 33rd Street Long Island City, NY 11106 95014.

