Penta Does Iowa Results – May 5, 2018 – West Des Moines, Iowa

1. Jason Cade (w/Famous B) defeated Shane Strickland

2. Three-Way Tag Team Match

The Dirty (Austin Manix and Brandon Edwards) defeated Zero Gravity (Brett Gakiya and CJ Esparza) and The Night Ryderz (Alex Colon and Dustin Rayz)

3. Taya Valkyrie defeated Jessica Havok

4. PWR Scramble Championship – Matthew Palmer’s Open Invitational

Rich Swann defeated Matt Palmer (c), Ace Austin, Air Wolf, Andy Dalton, Chip Day, Gringo Loco, Larry D, and Sugar Dunkerton

5. House of Hardcore Rules Match

Tommy Dreamer defeated Jake Manning

6. Eli Drake defeated Clayton Gainz

7. Six-Man Tornado Tag Team Match

oVe (Sami Callihan, Dave Crist, and Jake Crist) defeated Matt Sydal and The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz)

8. IMPACT World Championship – Street Fight

Pentagon Jr. (c) defeated Jimmy Jacobs

