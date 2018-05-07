New Japan announces Rey Mysterio for the Dominion event
🔴 #BREAKINGNEWS: The @njpw1972 announces that @reymysterio will have a special participation in the Domion event in Osaka next June 9. #LuchaCentral #njpw #njdominion #LuchaLibre #Wrestling #プロレス 🤼♂️ pic.twitter.com/9G7glV026J
— Lucha Central (@LuchaCentralCom) May 7, 2018
speaking of Mysterio…
Aro Lucha is back in NASHVILLE on June 17th!! @reymysterio, VIP packages, and Lucha Libre for the entire family. Last show was SOLD OUT, so get your tickets now! 👉🏼https://t.co/2Ux9YhH8oF #luchalibre #wrestling pic.twitter.com/6R8ao7YxAx
— Aro Lucha (@AroLucha) May 1, 2018
