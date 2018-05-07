LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW 5/7

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live from the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman.

– We go right to the ring and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle as JoJo does the introductions. There are ladders on the stage for Money In the Bank season.

Angle talks about how hard the WWE crew goes for the fans and notes that they have went from WrestleMania 34 to the Superstar Shakeup to the Greatest Royal Rumble, Backlash and up next is Money In the Bank. Angle confirms there will be two Money In the Bank ladder matches – one for the men and one for the women from both brands. Angle is excited for these matches because they will kick butt. Angle says we settle it in the ring on RAW so there will be two MITB Triple Threat qualifying matches tonight – Ruby Riott vs. Sasha Banks vs. Ember Moon and Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor. The music interrupts and out comes Braun Strowman.

Strowman tells a story of kids in his neighborhood deciding to build a tree house and not one time did they ask for his help. Strowman had to then listen to them talk about their stupid little handshake to be allowed to climb the ladder into the treehouse. Braun asks Angle if he knows what he did? Braun waited for them all to get into the treehouse and then he knocked the whole damn tree. Angle admits Braun has been on a roll lately and says if anyone deserves a shot at Money In the Bank, it’s Braun. It’s true… the music interrupts and out comes Kevin Owens. Owens says if anyone deserves a spot in the ladder match it’s him. Owens has only been on RAW for a few weeks and even though Angle didn’t want him here, Angle has to admit Owens is the RAW MVP.

Owens goes on ranting and says he deserves to be in the match above Braun, for everything he’s done and been through. Owens says Braun only deserves to be sent to time out in a corner somewhere so he can reflect on how he’s been a very bad monster. Angle says he can’t just put Owens in the match but before he was rudely interrupted, he was about to inform Braun of his qualifying match. Owens goes on but Braun interrupts and says the only thing Owens deserves is to get these hands. Owens doesn’t care about anything related to Braun but he does care about Angle treating him fairly. Owens mentions Angle’s job and how RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon is watching. Angle thanks him for reminding that Stephanie is watching. Angle makes Strowman vs. Owens in a MITB qualifier and that match starts right now. Fans chant “you suck” as Angle’s music starts up. We go to commercial.

