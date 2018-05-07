Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir start training at the WWE Performance Center

Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir, the other two individuals of the Four Horsewomen with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, have officially started training at the WWE Performance Center.

Duke, 31, is a mixed martial artist who fought professionally from 2012 to 2016 as a bantamweight and was part of Team Rousey during the Ultimate Fighter reality competition in 2013. She has a 3-5-1 record and her last fight was with Invicta.

The 30-year-old Shafir is also a featherweight mixed martial artist who is known by the nickname of “The Supernova from Moldova.” She has a 1-2 record and last fought for Invicta in 2015. She is engaged to NXT Superstar Roderick Strong.

Both Duke and Shafir are often seen at ringside cheering on Baszler and Rousey.

