Box office round up for the weekend with Dwayne Johnson, John Cena, and Dave Bautista

Rampage with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson continues a decent run in the box office, dropping one place in the box office chart this week to #5 with a total of $84,793,100 in domestic box office revenue. With an additional $293,100,000 in foreign receipts, the movie now stands at $377,893,100 in worldwide box office according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.

The movie Blockers with John Cena was #11 in the chart this week with a total of $56,166,500 in domestic revenue and a worldwide total of $81,066,500.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Infinity War which features Dave Bautista as Drex the Destroyer, reached $1 billion in worldwide box office revenue and is the fastest movie to ever do so. “The Animal rules the box office. Congratulations to @DaveBautista and the entire cast and crew of @Avengers #InfinityWar on their continued, record-breaking success,” tweeted WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

