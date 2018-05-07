AS I SEE IT 5/6: Ethnic discrimination and Hulk Hogan get added to the Greatest Royal Rumble PR mess

For anyone under the delusion that the Saudi infomercial….er, Greatest Royal Rumble was a one-time thing, and that wrestling fans should just ignore the obvious contradictions for a company that preaches women’s empowerment and LGBT inclusion…working with a regime that treats women as second class citizens..at best; and has capital punishment for LGBT sex…think again.

Estimates of what the show was worth to WWE now range from $25 MILLION (up from $20 million) to far higher figures cited by UK tabloids. In case you forgot, this is the first show of a TEN-YEAR DEAL, with the next show in November; so the math isn’t that hard to do about the real reason WWE made this deal.

Not to mention for those who persist in the fairy tale that this event will somehow bring about social change in Saudi Arabia, consider this from this week’s Wrestling Observer newsletter:

“While WWE was talking about progress in the country, the reality was very different. From April 17 to April 19, 2014, Sami Zayn, a Canadian who comes from Syrian heritage, wrestled in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for three straight nights. At the time, he wasn’t even a main roster member because they wanted to use him as a Middle Eastern star. In 2018, he was not allowed to wrestle in the same country. Folks, that is not progress. That is going backwards.

The Zayn situation was kept secret before and during the show. He himself had known about it for about a week, as he was told he was doing an injury angle on the [April 23] Raw show to explain him not being on the show as advertised. He was not told why he wasn’t on the show. To the best of our knowledge and based on what he’s said to others privately, he still hasn’t been told and has claimed he has no explanation. .. one of the directives was to never mention anything about Zayn, and obviously not a word was said on the broadcast about the women either.”

I especially loved the way the Montreal RAW crowd reacted Monday night. The look on Zayn’s face was pure joy. I never thought the day would come when Sami Zayn/El Generico would get a louder crowd pop than Kevin Steen/Owens (not counting when one worked heel and one babyface, obviously). I think the Montreal crowd let Vince McMahon and WWE know what they thought about WWE keeping home Zayn with that reaction (and I think Zayn knew very well they were) including at least one visible sign this was likely true: “We allow women” .

For Zayn and Steen’s promos, they didn’t even bother to try heeling to the crowds as usual. They did their heel bit later, and bumped like fiends, including putting over Lashley, Strowman. and Reigns at the end…as per the seemingly normal WWE etiquette.

Another thing: for those operating under the delusion that this is just something social justice keyboard warriors are upset about…remember the stories already out there with legitimate media sources.

Now political sites are getting into the act. A major political site, The Daily Beast went after WWE in a major way…full guns blazing. here are some of the more pointed quotes:

“Saudi Arabia used the men of the World Wrestling Entertainment—owned by the husband of Trump Cabinet member Linda McMahon—to put out anti-Shiite propaganda.”

“During the buildup to the event, there was little more than the usual hard sells and and some talk of what a beautiful city Jeddah is and how wonderful life is in the desert kingdom…”

The Daily Beast then talked about one of the aspects of this show that was far more controversial outside the US than in it:

“….The entrance music for Iranian-American WWE wrestler Ariya Daivari played, as he and his real-life brother Shawn—who it should be noted has not been on the WWE roster for over a decade—walked to the ring.

Shawn waved an Iranian flag while Rome introduced the brothers as being “from Iran”—even though Ariya’s WWE.com profile correctly lists his hometown as Minneapolis. As soon as the brothers appeared on the entrance stage, there was audible tension in the crowd, which quickly boiled over into deafening boos. While the crowd likely didn’t know about Shawn’s involvement in the WWE story line that most closely mirrored real life terrorism, with an attack clearly designed to resemble beheading videos, it’s not as if it would help. After the Daivaris hit the ring, they trash talked the Saudi wrestlers about Iran being superior—with what was, in all honesty, pretty standard and benign verbiage—only to get bested by the local heroes in a quick confrontation.

While xenophobia in wrestling is nothing new, using a conflict rooted in religious strife absolutely is—let alone in the context of what was effectively a Saudi infomercial. On Tuesday, Ariya Daivari issued a statement trying to differentiate the angle and his on-screen persona from his real life, giving what was effectively a non-apology and later adding that he received death threats from Iranians.

For those that don’t follow global or Middle Eastern politics, the Sunni-Shiite rift within Islam is much like Catholic-Protestant tensions from the Reformation through John F. Kennedy’s election, most recently seen in Northern Ireland’s “Troubles”, which resulted in violence and terror that took the lives of hundreds….multiplied five-fold.

In other words, Saudi-Iranian tensions aren’t anything for Vince McMahon to play with. People tend to die in the Middle East when such disputes happen..settled with car bombs or guns.

This week’s Observer pointed out what was easily seen from the last two week’s RAW and Smackdown shows that women were all too obviously in the main event segment on April 23’s Raw and this past Tuesday’s Smackdown shows, as if to throw them a bone.

The story that that WWE would be paying all the women not allowed in Saudi Arabia (based on a Jerry Lawler podcast comment and reports on PWinsider) is still unconfirmed by WWE. Meltzer states that “none of the women performers knew anything about this and the word going around is that it was denied when asked about”.

It is possible the women were paid, but even more possible that given how WWE operates as a self-generating PR machine with wrestling and mainstream media, had they actually paid their women…we’d all have heard about it…over and over and over again in a stream of self-congratulation even more sickening than the Saudi propaganda that aired on Greatest Royal Rumble…and repeatedly on last week’s RAW.

This wasn’t helped Sunday when Jim Ross said on his podcast said he didn’t think women should be paid for being kept off the show…remarking something about having to earn your spot on a show (talk about tone-deaf).

Then, one final wrinkle. The Saudi deal could well be the thing that causes WWE to bring back Hulk Hogan.

TMZ reported this past week that WWE has again been in touch with Hulk Hogan. Apparently, when the WWE made plans for Greatest Royal Rumble, one of the members of the royal family specifically asked for Hulk to participate. While Hogan didn’t appear the request started another a dialogue between WWE and Hogan.

In seeming preparation, Hogan even did a “mea culpa” at his Boys and Girls Club Hall of Fame induction at which in which “he said he wanted to help educate kids to not use the same language he did”, intended for WWE “to see how it was received”.

Sponsors haven’t YET jumped on the Saudi deal. But let Hulk Hogan be ready to appear, and we’ll inevitably unending replays of the racist language Hogan used. There’s a reason WWE has kept Hogan away, and that WWE makes the same statement each time asked about him “He is not currently under contract to WWE”. They know what will happen when/if they bring him back.

If the Saudis want him, it seems WWE is ready to do nearly anything; including act counter to all kinds of stated corporate policies about LGBT inclusion, and women’s empowerment, and now race. It won’t take a rocket scientist to make the connection between the Saudi deal and a Hogan return, if he’s already been requested.

Then Vince will be fighting that PR war.

Until next time….

