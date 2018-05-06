WWE-themed episode of Celebrity Undercover Boss airing in new season on CBS

WWE will be featured in the upcoming season of CBS’ Undercover Boss, this time titled Celebrity Undercover Boss where the nation’s best singers, athletes, models, and business icons embark on talent searches to pay it forward to deserving yet-to-be-discovered individuals.

The show will premiere on Friday, May 11 at 8PM EST although CBS did not release when the WWE episode will air. The first four celebrities will be Gabby Douglas, Idina Menzel, Bethany Mota, and Deion Sanders.

The WWE-themed episode of Celebrity Undercover Boss was taped at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and a scene from the episode is part of the teaser released by CBS.

The celebrities were each disguised with state-of-the-art prosthetic makeup and custom-made wigs, which took an average of two and a half hours to apply. It’s not known who took part in the WWE episode yet.

