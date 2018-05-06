WWE NXT Live Event Results – May 5, 2018 – Daytona Beach, Florida
1. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan defeated TM-61
2. Candice LeRae defeated Bianca Belair
3. The Forgotten Sons defeated Brennan Williams and Chris Dijak
4. Tommaso Ciampa defeated Raul Mendoza
-After the match, Johnny Gargano appeared and attacked Ciampa.
5. Non-Title Tag Team Match
Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong defeated The Street Profits
6. Ricochet defeated The Velveteen Dream
7. Non-Title Match
Aleister Black defeated Marcel Barthel
8. NXT Women’s Championship Match
Shayna Baszler defeated Dakota Kai
9. NXT North American Championship Match
Adam Cole defeated Fabian Aichner
(Visited 1 times, 5 visits today)