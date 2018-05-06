WWE NXT Live Event Results – May 5, 2018 – Daytona Beach, Florida

May 6, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan defeated TM-61

2. Candice LeRae defeated Bianca Belair

3. The Forgotten Sons defeated Brennan Williams and Chris Dijak

4. Tommaso Ciampa defeated Raul Mendoza
-After the match, Johnny Gargano appeared and attacked Ciampa.

5. Non-Title Tag Team Match
Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong defeated The Street Profits

6. Ricochet defeated The Velveteen Dream

7. Non-Title Match
Aleister Black defeated Marcel Barthel

8. NXT Women’s Championship Match
Shayna Baszler defeated Dakota Kai

9. NXT North American Championship Match
Adam Cole defeated Fabian Aichner

