The Young Bucks say WWE isn’t even a goal any more

Nick:

“It’s always going to be a question, no matter wha. No matter how big we get it will always be a question that lingers on our career… it will always be a question: the way we are going now, we could retire in five years.”

Matt:

“We could literally quit tomorrow and do something else because we have enough saved at this point.”

source: Chris Jericho’s Talk is Jericho podcast

(Visited 1 times, 9 visits today)