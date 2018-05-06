Samoa Joe says he’s not surprised fans cheered for him over Roman Reigns

“I don’t think it’s anything I didn’t expect. I’m not out there lying to anybody. I’m out there telling the truth. You may not like the way I deliver the truth, you may take umbrage with the way I handle most of my conflicts, but that’s the way I do business. If we’re in a fight, we’re in a fight all of the time. It doesn’t stop just because the cameras are off. I’m going to come at you however I can. Roman knows how I play this game and its nothing he or the fans shouldn’t expect. It shocks me that people are still shocked that I behave this way.”

source: Yahoo

(Visited 1 times, 20 visits today)