Paige says she suffered paralysis in her hand and in her legs

On the E and C podcast Paige revealed that when Sasha Banks kicked her in the back last December that not only did she suffer paralysis in her hand but in her legs.

“It was like I didn’t have any bones in my arms and legs” Paige said. Edge said with his neck is was more losing feeling in his arms rather than his legs.

Paige also mentioned that she had no idea until the day of that she would become SDL GM.

“I was told after my retirement speech to be at Smackdown on Tuesday. When I showed up I was surrounded by Road Dogg and a bunch of writer and they told you’re the new GM.”

Paige says she’s enjoying the role and is grateful to WWE for finding her and role and wanting to do something with her.

(The Spotlight)

(Visited 1 times, 39 visits today)