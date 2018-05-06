JR says the WWE women’s roster shouldn’t be paid for not working the Greatest Rumble Ever

“I don’t know why it would be that way. It’s not everybody’s right to be on any card. You earn your right to be on the card. And the women have done a phenomenal job and I am as big a supporter of women’s athletics in general, hey I’m a season ticket holder to the OU women’s basketball games. I’m a big fan of the OU women’s softball team who are defending national champions. So I’m a big fan. But I believe the same thing as I do about WrestleMania. It’s not your birthright to be booked. It’s like playing in the Super Bowl. It’s not your right as an NFL player you earn that right to get in that game. So I believe the women I don’t know if they were paid or not. I don’t know why they would have been paid and I may piss some people off but I’m just being honest. It’s my problem I have sometimes, being honest.”

sources: The Ross Report, Ringside News

(Visited 1 times, 34 visits today)