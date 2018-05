JR: “I can assure you that you don’t get stoned or drunk when you visit Saudi Arabia”

“I got criticized on Twitter by some little gutless pissants that wanted to say, ‘JR looked either stoned or drunk.’ I can assure you that you don’t get stoned or drunk when you visit Saudi Arabia unless you’re really looking forward to meeting Omar at the prison. I ain’t interested in that.”

source: The Ross Report

