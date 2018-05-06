Jerry Lawler reveals he suffered brain damage from his recent stroke

“I had my first follow up with a neurologist, Dr. Weaver here in Memphis that came to see me while I was in Intensive Care and everything with my stroke. I had to get a cat scan today; but, the cool thing is he showed me a picture, brought me back and showed me a picture of my brain and this was not something I wanted to hear. He said, ‘Let me show you your brain & your brain damage.’ I said, ‘What?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, take a look.’ So anyway he shows me the scan of my brain and there was a spot on it, a dark spot, about the size of a quarter. He said, ‘When you were in the hospital that spot was solid white because it was solid blood. Now the blood has been absorbed and that is cells that have been damaged.’ I said, ‘So that amount of cells were damaged?’ He said, ‘Oh yeah, you’re just very fortunate… if that amount, that size, had been further down inside your brain, you could have lost the whole use of the whole left side of your body.’ I have no residual effects at all, I’m lucky.”

source: Dinner with the King podcast

(Visited 1 times, 4 visits today)