Dragon Gate “The Gate of Passion 2018 – Day 17” Results – May 4, 2018 – Kyoto, Japan

1. Kaito Ishida defeated Yuki Yoshioka

2. MaxiMuM (Jason Lee and Big R Shimizu) defeated Genki Horiguchi and brother YASSHI

3. Shun Skywalker defeated Yosuke Santa Maria

4. King of Gate 2018 Special Preview

BxB Hulk and Takashi Yoshida defeated Kzy and Ben-K

5. OWE Shanghai Tryout Match

CIMA and Gao Jingjia defeated T-Hawk and Scorpio

6. King of Gate 2018 Special Preview

Masato Yoshino, Susumu Yokosuka, and Kagetora defeated Naruki Doi, Dragon Kid, and Eita

7. Road to Dead Or Alive in Kyoto – Handicap Match

Ryo Saito, El Rindaman, Shingo Takagi, and Punch Tominaga defeated YAMATO, Masaaki Mochizuki, and Yasushi Kanda

