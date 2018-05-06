Complete Backlash 2018 betting odds

WWE returns with its first post-WrestleMania pay-per-view of the year Backlash tonight with a total of nine matches, including one Kickoff match. Out of all these matches, five are title matches and the only titles not being defended are the Raw and Smackdown Tag Team titles and the Universal title.

The odds presented below are valid as of time of this writing. Odds are most likely to change later in the day or even during the show.

In the WWE title match, AJ Styles is now the favorite after yesterday Nakamura had the slight advantage. AJ Styles is now at 4/6 to retain the title in the no disqualification match while Nakamura is at 11/10 to win.

Seth Rollins is also the favorite to retain the Intercontinental title, with odds at 1/10. His challenger The Miz is a very distant 11/2 in the odds and considering he’s a Smackdown guy now that is not a surprise.

The United States title match between Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton also sees the title holder remaining the favorite after yesterday’s initial odds. Hardy is at 2/5 to retain while Orton is at 7/4 to regain the title.

Alexa Bliss looks like she has to find another time to win the Raw Women’s title, with her odds at 3/1 while champion Nia Jax is at 2/9 to keep her title. There was a change in the Smackdown Women’s title match as Carmella is now the favorite at 8/15 over Charlotte Flair at 11/8. Yesterday, this match was evens.

After a controversial defeat to Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns looks to get back on track with odds of 1/5 to beat Samoa Joe who is 100/30. Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley are the favorites to beat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn with odds at 1/3 and 9/4 respectively. Daniel Bryan is at 1/3 to win against Big Cass who is at 9/4 and in the Kickoff match, Bayley is slightly the favorite at 4/5 versus Ruby Riott who is mighty close at 10/11.

