Backlash 2018 live on PPV and WWE Network tonight

Live tonight from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, WWE presents Backlash 2018 on pay-per-view and the WWE Network. The full card is as follows:

AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura in a no disqualification match for the WWE title; Seth Rollins vs The Miz for the WWE Intercontinental title; Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton for the WWE United States title; Nia Jax vs Alexa Bliss for the WWE Raw Women’s title; Carmella vs Charlotte for the WWE Smackdown Women’s title; Roman Reigns vs Samoa Joe; Daniel Bryan vs Big Cass; Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley vs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn; and Bayley vs Ruby Riott in the Kickoff match.

Backlash is free for first-time subscribers to the WWE Network. You can start your 30-day free trial by going to http://w-o.it/wwentwrk. Our readers in Asia who will be watching the show can benefit from offers from ibet789 and reading our betting odds published earlier.

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)