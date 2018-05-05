Samoa Joe says his rivalry with AJ Styles will continue in WWE
“I think at this point it’s beyond potential, and it’s something that’s gonna happen. People talk about the Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn relationship and how they’ll be fighting forever, but in reality when it comes to me and AJ Styles, I defy anybody to find two guys who have been battling against each other longer than us. AJ, his moniker speaks for itself. He’s a phenomenal athlete, he’s been a fantastic champion and a superstar for WWE. A lot of the wider WWE universe hasn’t been able to experience what Samoa Joe – AJ Styles is, and if there’s one thing that we’ve always known about each other it’s that whenever we get in the ring, things get a little bit more intense. There’s just a little bit extra ‘oomph’ with everything that happens. That rivalry was started over a decade ago, and rest assured it will continue in WWE.”
source: ESPN