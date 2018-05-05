Ronda Rousey says she’s a doomsday prepper

“I am a big doomsday prepper. I think of it as a very positive outlook on the world. Some people think it is negative. But I think as a self proclaimed genetic cream of the crop such as I am, I owe it to humanity to survive the end of the world. It’s my responsibility. Instead of my apocalypse plan being a handle of alcohol and maybe tears, which is a lot of people’s plan, I’m like, I’m going to make it. If anyone’s going to make it, I’m going to make it. I could buy a whole bunch of things, but what’s luxury to me and freedom to me is being independent and finding a way to live off the land and do no harm, as opposed to buying as many mansions as I can and being on Cribs. I think that self reliance and independence is real freedom. We forgo our freedom for convenience a lot of the time. It is more important for people to know how to feed themselves than to know how to do trigonometry. A lot of these skills that were common place, every generation we know less and less an less about them because it makes people money for us not to know. Every single person in here their survival plan is a grocery store. If all the grocery stores closed, what would you do. That’s a scary thought.”

