Paige talks about her career shortening injury

“When the accident happened in the ring, I lost all feeling in my legs and my arms. It was literally the most terrifying experience of my life and I never wish that upon anyone. It was so scary. I literally thought, ‘I’m done. I’m going to be in a wheelchair now. This is it. I pushed myself too much.’ I really did. I feel like I pushed myself too hard to the point where my body was done. My doctor said maybe (I could wrestle again) in 15-20 years time; but, I don’t think I want to wrestle in 15-20 years time.”

source: E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness

