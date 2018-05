NJPW “Wrestling Dontaku 2018 – Day 2” Results – May 4, 2018 – Fukuoka, Japan

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask IV, and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Shota Umino, Ren Narita, and Yuya Uemura

2. Bullet Club (Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens) defeated Yuji Nagata and Tomoyuki Oka

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Roppongi 3K (Rocky Romero, YOH, and SHO) defeated Suzuki-gun (Takashi IIzuka, Taichi, and TAKA Michinoku)

4. CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano) defeated Togi Makabe and Toa Henare

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Jay White, and YOSHI-HASHI) defeated Juice Robinson, David Finlay, and Michael Elgin

7. Ten-Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobernables (Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi, and BUSHI) defeated Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and El Desperado)

-Chris Jericho returned and attacked Naito after the match.

8. Ten-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club (Kenny Omega, Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa) and Kota Ibushi besiegen Bullet Club (Cody, Hangman Page, Marty Scurll, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson)

9. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match

Will Ospreay (c) defeated KUSHIDA

10. IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match

Kazuchika Okada (c) defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi

