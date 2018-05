Neville reportedly leaves the United States

Brad Shepard is reporting that WWE superstar Neville is no longer living in Florida. Apparently, Neville has left the United States, and quietly moved back to his homeland in the U.K. some time ago.

Neville left the company in October 2017, after expressing unhappiness with his current situation. Neville is still believed to be under WWE contract.

(Visited 1 times, 36 visits today)