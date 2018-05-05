Current betting odds for title matches at Backlash 2018

Shinsuke Nakamura is the slight favorite to win the WWE title tomorrow night at Backlash on his third attempt, with his odds at 4/6 versus those of AJ Styles which are at 10/11.

It’s really close between the two in terms of betting odds but Nakamura was already the favorite at WrestleMania and still lost the match clean. For WrestleMania 34, Nakamura had 1/6 odds and Styles was at 7/2, a much better number for the Japanese Superstar. At the Greatest Royal Rumble, it was Styles who was the favorite to retain at 4/7 while Nakamura stood at 5/4.

With the WWE title match a no disqualification affair, the chances of a win favors the challenger a little bit considering what Nakamura has been up to lately.

The Universal title is not on the line today, a familiar sight since Brock Lesnar won the title at WrestleMania 33 over a year ago. In the other title matches, the Vegas odds are with Seth Rollins, Nia Jax, Jeff Hardy, and it’s evens for the Smackdown Women’s title.

These are the preliminary odds over 24 hours away from the pay-per-view and a more updated look will be posted tomorrow prior to the show.

