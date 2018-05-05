All In ticket prices and seating chart published

The biggest privately-funded independent wrestling show, titled All In, takes place on Saturday, September 1, and the ticket prices and seating chart have been published.

Tickets will start at $28 for the upper level, followed by $53, $78, $103, $128, and $153 for front row seats. Tickets go on sale on May 13 at 4PM EST.

All In is funded by Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks and will be held at the Sears Center in Chicago, Illinois. Those scheduled to appear so far include Kazuchika Okada, Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, Marty Scurll, Joey Janela, Chelsea Green, Britt Baker, Jay Lethal, members of The Bullet Club, and many more still to be announced.

The Sears Center holds over 11,000 fans and if this event manages to sell out as it’s thought to be, it will be the largest independent wrestling show ever held.

You can see the seating chart below.

(Visited 1 times, 4 visits today)