WWE News and Notes

– WWE has announced a new dark match for next week’s edition of Raw in Long Island, New York with Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and Seth Rollins vs. Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Jinder Mahal.

– Tyson Kidd is hosting a wrestling seminar on 6/22 in Chicago, IL in association with RISE Wrestling.

– Behind-the-scenes of Camp WWE’s legendary voiceover sessions

(sources: WWE, Rise-wrestling.com, and Angry Marks)

