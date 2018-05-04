Triple H says he was honored to work WrestleMania 34

“There’s no other describable feeling like standing in the ring. For me, this year, at WrestleMania, to stand in the ring with my wife – her first time competing at WrestleMania, with Kurt after a decade of being away, with Ronda having her first match in WWE, in front of 71,000 fans and there’s no feeling like that in the world. Our WWE fanbase is the greatest fans, the most incredible. crazy, insane, wow – and they’re just the best fans in the world. To get that opportunity to stand in front of them and do what we do is an honor and a thrill. There’s nothing like that.”

