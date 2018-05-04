Tampa Bay Sports Commission submitting bid for future WrestleMania and Royal Rumble

The Tampa Bay Times is reporting that the Tampa Bay Sports Commission will be submitting a bit today to hold WrestleMania in either 2023, 2024, or 2025. Apart from WrestleMania, the Commission is also submitting proposals for the Royal Rumble in either 2022 or 2023.

“I think it’s something we’ve been taking a hard look at for quite some time,” Tampa Bay Sports Commission executive director Rob Higgins said. “Naturally, we think with the rich tradition of professional wrestling in our community, with so many (WWE stars) who live here, with how much passion there is for professional wrestling, that it makes a lot of sense to try to host the premier event in WrestleMania.”

The stadium proposed is the Raymond James Stadium, the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s a 75,000-seater stadium which opened in 1998 at a cost of $168.5 million at the time. The stadium will host the 2021 Super Bowl. The Raymond James Stadium resembles the Levi’s Stadium which held WrestleMania 31.

