Kickoff Pre-show Match Announced for WWE Backlash
Bayley vs. Ruby Riott has been announced for the WWE Backlash Kickoff pre-show on Sunday.
Sunday’s Backlash event takes place from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Below is the updated card:
No DQ Match for the WWE Title
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
The Miz vs. Seth Rollins
WWE United States Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy
RAW Women’s Title Match
Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella
Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns
Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass
Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
Kickoff Pre-show
Ruby Riott vs. Bayley
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Top WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, Big Plans for Bobby Lashley Revealed, Must See New Mandy Rose Bikini Pics, Possible 2018 Feud for The Undertaker, New WWE Titles Coming Soon?, Hot New Liv Morgan Gallery, Big Cass vs. Daniel Bryan Plans, More