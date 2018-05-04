Dallas & Robo animated series on YouTube featuring John Cena premieres on May 30

YouTube today announced that the animated comedy series Dallas & Robo starring John Cena and Kat Dennings, and from the award-winning production company behind Bojack Horseman, will premiere on YouTube Red on May 30, 2018. Viewers can binge all episodes on the WWE YouTube channel when it debuts later this month.

The eight-episode buddy comedy follows sassy space trucker Dallas (Kat Dennings) and cowboy-hat-wearing-AI robot Robo (John Cena) as they try and make a few dollars in the seedy world of interplanetary big-rigging, while navigating their way through cannibal bikers, rival space truckers and vending machine burritos.

Guest voices will include Jane Lynch, Giancarlo Esposito, Taran Killam, Clancy Brown, Nat Faxon, Dana Snyder, Bree Williamson and Milana Vayntrub.

