Corey Graves reportedly gets heat for Instagram post

Apparently Corey Graves has some heat over his Instagram post following the Greatest Rumble Ever in Saudi Arabia. He posted a can of beer and a full glass with the message “A drink to remember that no matter how bad WE think we have it, at least our women have rights and we all have freedom of expression. #ifyougetityougetit.” Even though there’s some sympathy with his sentiments, the heat is over the fact he made the statement publicly instead of privately, which could hurt their business dealings with Saudi Arabia. Once source said Graves is “more replaceable than he thinks he is.”

(sources: Wrestling Observer, angrymarks.com)

