WWE stocks reach new all-time high

May 3, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

– WWE reached a new 52-week high and an all-time high today when stocks traded at $41.60 during the day before closing at $41.38. The increase came on the heels of the financial results of the first quarter of 2018 which Wall Street seems to have approved. WWE stocks started the day trading at $39 a piece. With today’s closing, WWE now has a market cap of $3.07 billion.. Since January 2, 2018, WWE stocks went up 31% and when considering where the stocks were trading in May of last year, they went up a whooping 106%.

