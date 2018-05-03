WWE revenues by business segment for Q1 2018

May 3, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

With the Q1 2018 financial results, WWE has changed the way it reports the revenues by business segments, combining all previous nine departments in three: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. Media, which incorporates Network, television rights, advertising, and other, did $133.4 million, an increase of 10% from the same quarter in 2017. WWE Network had $46.8 million in revenue, which also includes pay-per-view, TV rights were $65.5 million, advertising was $12.2 million and another $8.9 million were registered in the other category. Live event revenues declined 4% to $30.8 million from $32.1 million, mainly due to less tickets sold at the Royal Rumble since last year it was in a stadium. Consumer products division recorded $23.5 million, down from the $35.1 million from the prior year quarter. Licensing was $9.3 million, WWE Shop and other eCommerce merchandise was $8.4 million, while merchandise sold at venues during live events was $5.8 million.

(Visited 1 times, 5 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

5/2/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Kiera Hogan & Rohit Raju

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal